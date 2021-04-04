Coronavirus live updates | Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

04 April 2021 10:02 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has crossed 7.44 crore on Saturday, said the Health Ministry.

With a steady increase in the daily fresh coronavirus cases since the third week of February, with over 89,000 cases reported on April 2, the seven-day average test positivity rate climbing to 6.8% as on April 2, and with the reproduction number (R0) — how many people each infected person will infect on average — above 1.5 and steadily increasing over the last two–three weeks, the second wave has well and truly begun in many States.

Here are the latest updates:

Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar tests positive

Actor Akshay Kumar announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," he wrote.

"I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!" the tweet said.

What is driving the second wave in India?

While the onset of the festival season since the pandemic peaked in mid-September in India, winter, no restrictions on movement, large gatherings and not-so-good adherence of mask wearing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions did not cause any spike in cases across the country, what is driving the current surge in cases in many States?

Cited reasonsThe Health Ministry has cited the general laxity among people regarding COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including mask wearing, and lack of containment and management strategy at the ground level as reasons for the surge in cases. The role of variants, either the imported ones or those that have originated in India, are not seen to be responsible.

New Delhi

No fresh vaccine registration for healthcare workers and frontline workers

No fresh registration for COVID-19 vaccination in categories of Health Care and Frontline workers will be allowed with immediate effect, confirmed a senior health ministry official on Saturday.

The one-page-order, issued by the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, comes after “various inputs received from different sources stating that in some of the vaccination centres ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as healthcare and frontline workers and getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines,” noted the Health Ministry.

The order further states that there has been a 24 % increase in healthcare workers databases in the past few days.