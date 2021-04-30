Coronavirus live updates | Brazil’s death toll surpasses 4,00,000

30 April 2021 10:07 IST

The Centre issued guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 on Thursday to implement containment measures in districts where either the test positivity is more than 10% in the past one week or where the bed occupancy is more than 60%.

Brazil’s death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 4,00,000 on April 29, as the country struggled to secure enough vaccines and the Senate investigated whether President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has exacerbated the crisis.

Indian, on the other hand, for the third consecutive day, recorded over 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with 3,443 fatalities until 11 p.m. IST on April 29. The country accounted for nearly one in every four deaths in the world due to the virus as on April 28. The country has so far reported a total of 1,87,55,126 cases and 2,08,255 deaths.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

New Delhi

2 inmates of Tihar succumb to COVID-19

Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Tihar jail died at a hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Kamaljeet (75) and Kehkashan (41), they said. “Murder convict Kamaljeet of central jail number 3, Tihar, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16. He was admitted to GTB Hospital on April 21 and died on Thursday. Kehkashan of central jail number 6, Tihar, was tested positive on April 17 and was admitted to GTB Hospital on April 22. She also died on Thursday. She was lodged in the jail in a cheating case,” a senior jail official said.

Six inmates have died due to the virus since the pandemic began last year. Of them, four died this year. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had died on June 15 and July 4 last year.