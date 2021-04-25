Coronavirus updates | India adds record over 3.49 lakh new COVID-19 cases in single day

25 April 2021 10:25 IST

As pressure grew on the Biden administration to ship COVID-19 vaccines along with several life-saving medical supplies to India, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the administration will "rapidly" deploy additional support to the country which is reeling from a horrific COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, India reported a record daily rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million infections.

A total of 2,767 people were reported dead on Sunday, according to health ministry data, taking total coronavirus fatalities to 1,92,311.

Delhi

Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital receives 5 MT oxygen, highest in 3 days

After an all-night scramble for an oxygen refill, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi received five metric tonnes of the life-saving gas in the early hours of Sunday, according to officials.

The hospital had raised an alarm at 10.30 p.m. on Saturday, saying its oxygen stock would last only an hour. There were 130 patients in the ICU, including 30 on invasive ventilation, when the SOS was sent.

Around 12.20 a.m. it received a tanker, with the help of local AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, which supplied one metric tonne of oxygen.

"It should last two hours," a hospital spokesperson said around 12.45 a.m. - PTI

Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”.

In a tweet, Mr. Khan said: “Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world”.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” he said on Twitter.

The tweets from the Pakistani leader came amidst some signs of rapprochement in the relations between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

