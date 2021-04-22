Coronavirus updates | Over 3 lakh new cases, 2091 deaths in a single day in India

A day after intense drama over oxygen shortage in several private and government hospitals in Delhi for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capital's oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes.

The Centre announced that it will supply 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi, which will come from Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the city government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with more than 3 lakh cases, India has recorded world’s highest single-day spike on April 21, 2021

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

In Delhi, over 1,000 last rites performed in 3 days

Over a thousand residents, 1,057 to be precise, were laid to rest after losing their battle to COVID-19 in the last three days, according to official data maintained by the Capital’s three civic bodies.

A daily average of around 352 deaths, compiled data from the three municipal corporations released by the BJP posited, was recorded between April 18 and April 20 at 21 crematoria and burial grounds located in the nine municipal zones in the city.

Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish passes away due to COVID-19

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s eldest son Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID-19 infection early on Thursday morning.

He was 35-year-old. He had been in ICU since April 12 after the infection spread to his lungs.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury, to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him — doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Mr. Yechury tweeted, making the announcement.

Britain’s Heathrow Airport refuses to allow extra flights from India

Britain's Heathrow Airport has refused to allow extra flights from India before it is added on Friday to the UK's COVID-19 travel "red list", which imposes a ban on entry to the country for all except British or Irish residents.

The request for extra flights from airlines was turned down because of concerns about queues at passport control, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Four carriers had requested to operate an additional eight flights from India as travellers seek to fly before the new rule comes into effect. Currently, 30 flights a week are operating between the UK and India.