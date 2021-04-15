Coronavirus updates: In Mumbai, 5-star hotels to house non-critical COVID-19 patients

A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a rice mill worker during a coronavirus disease vaccination drive at Bavla village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 13, 2021.

15 April 2021 09:51 IST

Mapping of oxygen cylinders has been done State-wise, says health ministry

Addressing reports of lack of oxygen, the Health Ministry said in a statement that mapping of oxygen cylinders has been done State-wise and use of industrial cylinders for providing medical oxygen has been permitted after due purging.

The Health ministry is placing orders for purchase of another one lakh oxygen cylinders, it added.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Kolkata

Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, died early on Thursday, health department sources said.

Haque, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday, but later referred to a medial facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night.

He died around 5 a.m., the sources said. - PTI

Mumbai

In Mumbai, 5-star hotels to house non-critical COVID-19 patients

In Mumbai, the BMC and private hospitals will jointly identify 4-star and 5-star hotels to set them up as step-down facilities for COVID-19 patients. These step-down facilities will be used to shift patients who do not require emergency medical intervention.

This is being done to ensure patients who are critical, need oxygen or ventilator get bed in private hospital.

In addition, BMC has issued a notification ordering conversion of Jaslok Hospital in to COVID-19 hospital only. Non-COVID-19 patients will not be admitted here.

COVID case update

Over 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in India, 1038 new fatalities

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 2 lakh infections being reported in a day, while the active cases surpassed the 14- lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

With the new cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,40,74,564.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours, while death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31%. - PTI

Rajasthan

Rajasthan imposes 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday

Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire State from April 16.

The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the State but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the State government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire State.

The order imposing the night curfew in the entire State was issued on late on Wednesday evening.

“Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 p.m.,” the government order said.

According to the new guideline, all educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

The directions related to the marriage and social functions will apply from April 16 to May 31, the order said. - PTI