Coronavirus updates | India's new COVID-19 infections hit record 1.8 lakh

14 April 2021 09:58 IST

India's new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases.

The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Science

COVID-19 patients with sedentary habits more likely to die, finds study

Among COVID-19 patients, a lack of exercise is linked to more severe symptoms and a higher risk of death, according to a study covering nearly 50,000 people who were infected with the virus.

People physically inactive for at least two years before the pandemic were more likely to be hospitalised, to require intensive care, and to die, researchers reported on Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

As a risk factor for serious COVID-19 disease, physical inactivity was surpassed only by advanced age and a history of organ transplant, the study found.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19. - Omar Rashid

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra food blogger Seema Gurnani succumbs to COVID-19

She was a foodie in the true sense, seeking new food experience as a hobby rather than simply eating out of convenience or hunger. Food blogger and travel enthusiast Seema Gurnani actively pursued new and diverse flavours of food for fun, not to simply fill her belly but also to share her passion through her food blog called Panda Reviewz. Born and raised in the city, Ms. Gurnani died recently in her battle with COVID-19 virus.

Seema’s last post on Facebook was on March 11, which was a review of the Trippy Tree Café in Vijayawada. She is seen talking about the food and ambience of the café in her video.

Make use of online services in view of COVID-19, says Employees Provident Fund Organisation

In view of the recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has requested all subscribers/pensioners/PF members to make use of online services to enquire about their Provident Fund claim-related matters.

PF members and employers coming under the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Chennai (North) can send e-mails to ro.chennai1@epfindia.gov.in while those within the jurisdiction of Regional Office, Chennai (South) have been requested to send emails to ro.chennai2@epfindia.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh

U.P. CM isolates after officials test positive

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he had isolated himself after some officials in his office has tested positive for COVID-19.

“These officials have been in contact with me. As a precaution I have isolated myself and will carry out all work virtually,” Mr. Adityanath tweeted.

