Coronavirus live updates | U.K. reopens after three months of lockdown

13 April 2021 09:42 IST

The Drug Controller General of India approved the restricted emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine late Monday night. With this, India now has three vaccines against COVID-19.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum casualties of 258 on Monday. Chhattisgarh followed with 107 new deaths while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi registered 72 new casualties each.

From 63% of India’s cases between March 15 and 21, Maharashtra’s share reduced to just 42% between April 5 and 11. In the same period, Chhattisgarh’s share increased from 3% to 8%, and U.P.’s share increased from 1% to 7%. Share of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka remained stable in the range of 3% to 5%. Kerala’s share has been decreasing consistently since February. Between February 15 and 21, Kerala’s share in India’s cases was 34%. However, between April 5 and 11, the State’s share reduced to 3%.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Andhra Pradesh

Hospitals to face action for fleecing COVID patients

The Anantapur administration has authorised only eight hospitals in the district for the treatment of the coronavirus patients and all of them offer treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme, Collector Gandham Chandrudu said on Monday.

“If any hospital is found fleecing patients in the name of the COVID-19 treatment without taking the required permission, action will be taken against them. We have readied 1,003 beds for the patients in view of the spurt in the cases,” the Collector said.

The facilities which have been accorded permission for COVID-19 treatment include District Hospital at Hindupur (70 beds); Government General Hospital in Anantapur (165); Area Hospital at Kadiri (50); Area Hospital at Guntakal (60); Super Speciality Hospital in Anantapur (300); Government Cancer Hospital (266); KIMS Saveera Hospital (10) and RDT Hospital at Bathalapalli (82 beds).

United Kingdom

U.K. reopens after three months of lockdown

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the reopening was a “major step” towards freedom but urged people to behave responsibly as the virus was still a threat.

Mr. Johnson, whose unruly hair style has become a trademark look, was one of thousands who flocked to hairdressers and barbers to have a hair cut on Monday, having waited since early January when the latest lockdown was introduced.

Hundreds of thousands of businesses have been closed since January when England entered a third lockdown to stem surging infections driven by the “Kent” variant of the virus.