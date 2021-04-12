Coronavirus live updates | Highest-ever spike of 63,294 cases in Maharashtra

12 April 2021 08:50 IST

India reported 1,69,899 fresh cases of COVID-19 as of 11.30 p.m. IST on April 11, marking the biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Even as the country reported more than 1.5 lakh cases for the second straight day on April 11, the Centre prohibited the exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) stating that there has been a sudden spike in demand for injection Remdesivir used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases and there is a potential of further increase in demand for injection Remdesivir in the coming days,” said the Centre in a statement.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

Chennai airport to keep e-pass counters operative

Passengers who are arriving at the Chennai airport can get e-passes from the counters opened in the arrival hall of the domestic terminal, if they fail to get it online.

A few days ago, the Tamil Nadu government introduced restrictions because of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and said e-registration was mandatory for international and domestic passengers, except those arriving from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Every day, thousands of e-passes have been issued at the counters at the Chennai airport.

Maharashtra

Highest-ever spike of 63,294 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday reported its highest-ever single-day surge with 63,294 cases as the State’s active case tally breached the 5.50 lakh mark to touch 5,65,587.

A high fatality spike of 349 deaths (210 of which were reported in the last 48 hours, while the rest were from an earlier period) pushed the total death toll to 57,987. The State’s case fatality rate has incrementally declined to 1.7%. In contrast to the spike, just 34,008 recoveries were reported as the State’s recovery rate dipped to 81.65%.