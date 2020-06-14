Coronavirus | Labour Ministry offices shut after 35 staff test positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI

14 June 2020 02:21 IST

With 35 staff members testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry offices at Shram Shakti Bhawan were closed for “deep sanitisation” on Saturday and Sunday, according to sources.

Earlier 11 people, including a joint secretary, had tested positive for the coronavirus, after which the Ministry’s offices were closed for sanitisation on June 4 and 5. This week, another 24 staffers and two employees of the National Informatics Centre tested positive.

On Friday, the Ministry ordered the building to be closed over the weekend for deep sanitisation. Along with the 24 people who tested positive, 17 of their close contacts were asked to quarantine at home for a week as they were considered “high risk”, according to Friday’s order. The staffers who tested positive include multi-tasking staff, drivers and under secretaries.