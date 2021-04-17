National

Coronavirus | Kiren Rijiju tests positive, says he is feeling ‘fit and fine’

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is feeling “fit and fine”.

The 49-year-old posted the development on his Twitter page.

“After getting repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive,” Mr. Rijiju wrote in his twitter handle.

“I’m taking the advice of the Doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine and get themselves tested. I’m physically fit and fine.” Mr. Rijiju was in Uttarakhand on Friday to inaugurate a Water Sports and Adventure Institute in Tehri.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who recovered recently from the dreaded infection, was with him at the inauguration ceremony.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases with 2,34,692 fresh infections being reported in the country on Tuesday, the biggest daily spike so far.

