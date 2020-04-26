Coronavirus | Kin alleges negligence in elderly person’s death in Meerut

The death of a 65-year-old grocery store owner because of COVID-19 in Meerut on Saturday evening brought to light the alleged negligence of the Health Department. This is the fifth death in the district, one of the hotspots in Uttar Pradesh, because of the virus.

A relative of the deceased alleged that his uncle was not admitted to the district government hospital despite showing symptoms since April 20. “His COVID-19 report came out 12 hours after his death and three days after his sample was taken,” alleged Rajan Singhal, nephew.

“On Monday, when he showed symptoms, he went to the government hospital but the doctors gave him medicines for cough and fever and sent him back. When he started showing clear symptoms, we called the Chief Medical Officer and the District Magistrate’s office and made them aware of the situation. On Tuesday, an ambulance took him to the Meerut Medical College and Hospital but he was sent back on foot with some medicines,” Mr. Singhal told The Hindu.

According to Mr Singhal, a three-member team on Wednesday visited the residence and took the victim and his wife’s samples. “On Friday, when his condition deteriorated, he and his wife again went to the government hospital but he was not admitted. While he was at the hospital, he suffered from a paralytic attack. After that, my uncle was admitted and aunt was sent back.”

On Saturday, when the family members inquired about his health, they were told that he had passed away. “When we insisted that we won’t take back the body without his COVID-19 report, we were told that he tested positive on Sunday morning. The health staff of the hospital took the body in an ambulance to the cremation ground and performed the last rites.”

A resident of Kaisarbagh, the deceased lived with his brother and one of his sons. After he was admitted to the hospital, his wife shifted to their second son’s house in R.K. Puram area. According to the protocol, the wife should have been quarantined until the report of her spouse had come out. Now, the district administration has quarantined nine members of the family.

Dr. R.C. Gupta, Principal of the Meerut Medical College, said explanation had been sought from the doctor on duty in the COVID OPD why he was not admitted on April 21, despite symptoms. Dr. Gupta said, “The sample that was taken on April 22 was for pool testing and it came out to be negative. When he came on April 24 evening, he had very high blood pressure besides cough and fever. He suffered brain stroke which possibly led to internal bleeding. He was admitted in the evening and his sample for COVID-19 was sent on Saturday and within 24 hours the report came out.”

The Chief Medical Officer could not be reached despite repeated attempts.