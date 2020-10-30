Coronavirus | Kerala’s positivity rate unchanged at over 12%

A.P. with 2,886 new cases records 3.42%; Karnataka’s 3,589 represent 3.47%; Telangana adds 1,531 cases

Kerala reported 6,638 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, testing 53,981 samples. The test positivity rate was 12.29%, in the 12%-14% band seen in recent days.

Of active cases, 806 patients were critically ill, in ICUs, with 230 requiring ventilator support.

Fresh deaths added to the State’s official list on Friday stood at 28.

These occurred between October 17 and 27. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for seven, Kozhikode five, Malappuram and Thrissur three each, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam two each, and Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, and Kannur one case each.

Thrissur district reported 1,096 cases, Malappuram 761, Kozhikode 722, Ernakulam 674, Alappuzha 664, Thiruvananthapuram 587, Kollam 482, Palakkad 482, Kottayam 367, Kannur 341, Pathanamthitta 163, Kasaragod 133, Wayanad 90, and Idukki 76 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,886 new infections and 17 new deaths on Friday.

The positivity rate for 84,401 samples was 3.42% and overall positivity rate of 79.46 lakh tests 10.33%.

Three districts reported no new deaths, and Krishna district three deaths. Guntur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Kadapa reported two deaths each while West Godavari, East Godavari, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported one new death each, West Godavari reported 493 new cases, the highest.

It was followed by Krishna (448), East Godavari (405), Guntur (385), Chittoor (296), Visakhapatnam (152), Anantapur (151), Kadapa (148), Prakasam (146), Nellore (80), Srikakulam (77), Vizianagaram (69) and Kurnool (36).

The district infection tally was as follows: East Godavari (1,15,373), West Godavari (85,258), Chittoor (77,991), Guntur (66,896), Anantapur (64,436), Kurnool (59,434), Nellore (59,410), Prakasam (59,267), Visakhapatnam (55,700), Kadapa (51,911), Srikakulam (43,865), Vizianagaram (39,230) and Krishna (38,899).

Telangana added 1,531 cases on Thursday. The State tested 43,790 samples. There were six more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad recorded 293 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri district 120, Rangareddy 114 , and Bhadadri Kothagudem 96.

People with moderate to severe symptoms were asked to report to notified government hospitals in the State.

Karnataka on Friday reported 3,589 new cases, with a positivity rate of 3.47%, and 49 new deaths.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,811 cases and 27 of 49 deaths. Karnataka carried out 1,03,281 tests during the day, 79,369 of them RT-PCR tests.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)