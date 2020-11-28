Coronavirus | Kerala’s positivity over 10%, with no rise in testing

Thiruvananthapuram

28 November 2020 02:23 IST

State adds 23 deaths to virus toll; low test positivity of 1.27% in A.P. and 1.34% in Karnataka

Kerala on Friday tested 39,108 samples, despite claims by the State government that testing would be raised to at least 70,000 per day. New cases reported on Friday stood at 3,966, with a test positivity rate of 10.14%.

The Health department added 23 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday. Five deaths were reported from Thrissur, four each from Kottayam and Malappuram, three from Alappuzha, two each from Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and one from Kozhikode.

The case details by district were: Malappuram 612 cases, Thrissur 525, Ernakulam 397, Kozhikode 374, Palakkad 351, Kottayam 346, Thiruvananthapuram 262, Alapuzha 236, Kollam 229, Pathanamthitta 159, Idukki 143, Kannur 131, Wayanad 105 and Kasaragod 96.

Telangana added 761 cases on Thursday. With four more deaths, the number of fatalities in the State rose to 1,448.

Among new cases, 136 were from Greater Hyderabad area, 69 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 55 from Rangareddy district.

Andhra Pradesh reported 733 new infections and six deaths on Friday. Samples tested in the State totalled 99,13,068, and in the past day, 57,752 were tested with a positivity rate of 1.27%

Krishna district topped with two new deaths, while Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported one death each.

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,526 new cases and 12 deaths. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.34%.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 808 cases, and six deaths. Also, 1,13,591 tests were conducted, including 97,246 RT-PCR tests.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)