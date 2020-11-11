Coronavirus | Kerala should enhance vigil, says State Health Minister

K.K. Shylaja cites civic polls, Sabarimala season; Karnataka, A.P. keep curve flat.

Kerala’s new COVID-19 cases remained high in the south at 7,007 on Wednesday, as the State tested 64,192 samples. The test positivity rate was steady at 10.9%

The State’s death toll rose with the addition of 29 more fatalities. Thiruvananthapuram had eight deaths, Kottayam six, Kollam three, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod two each, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha one each.

State Health Minister K.K. Shylaja appealed for high public vigilance and adherence to precautions, especially with the upcoming local body polls and Sabarimala pilgrimage.

She said the daily case burden could go up to 30,000, and the State could control transmission only because of public vigil and containment strategies of the Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh again reported fewer than 2,000 new infections and 14 deaths on Wednesday. There were 1,732 new cases.

Daily positivity at 2.46% from 70,405 samples was one of the lowest in recent days. Krishna district’s toll crossed 600 with three new deaths, Chittoor’s crossed 801 with two new deaths while Anantapur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported two new deaths each, East Godavari, Guntur and Nellore one death each. East Godavari reported 344 cases, Krishna 246, West Godavari 227, Chittoor 198 and Guntur 195. Anantapur added 97 cases, Nellore 89, Kadapa 88, Visakhapatnam 75, Vizianagaram 66, Srikakulam 59, Kurnool 24 and Prakasam 24.

Telangana recorded 1,196 cases on Tuesday and five more patients died. The new cases include 192 from Greater Hyderabad, 121 from Rangareddy, 101 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 89 from Nalgonda and 81 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Karnataka’s test positivity rate touched 9.44% from over 90 lakh tests.

On Wednesday, the State reported 2,584 new cases and 23 deaths.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)