Coronavirus | Kerala, Karnataka, A.P., Telangana account for 3,86,171 COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

02 August 2020 23:08 IST

New deaths in Karnataka, A.P., Telangana and Kerala total 162

Kerala’s COVID-19 case tally was 25,911 on Sunday, with the reporting of 1,169 new cases. The number of patients currently under treatment in hospitals was 11,342.

Of the new cases, 1,031 were locally acquired infections. No source of infection was traceable in 56 patients. The cases included 29 health care workers.

One death in Thiruvananthapuram was confirmed as due to COVID-19, bringing the State toll to 82.

Though there were other deaths reported, these would be included in the official list only after confirmation at National Institute of Virology, Alapuzha. Total number of recoveries reported in the State now was 14,467.

Ernakulam reported 128 new cases, Malappuram (126), Kasaragod (113), Kottayam (70), Kollam (69), Thrissur (58), Kozhikode (50), Idukki (42), Alapuzha and Palakkad (38 each), Pathanamthitta (25), Wayanad (19) and Kannur (16). Kerala tested 22,028 samples in 24 hours.

The cumulative tally in the pandemic for four southern States excluding Tamil Nadu stood at 3,86,171 cases reported as of Sunday.

Telangana’s cases stood at 66,677 as 1,891 more samples tested positive on Saturday (reported on Sunday). At least 10 COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 540. The new cases included 517 from Greater Hyderabad, 181 from Rangareddy, 146 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 138 from Warangal Urban, 131 from Nizamabad and 111 from Sangareddy districts.

Of 66,677 cases, 18,547 were active, 47,590 were discharged and 540 people died. On Saturday, 19,202 samples were tested, and besides those that tested positive, results of 1,656 were awaited. Total testing stood at 4,77,795 samples. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate dropped to 13.95%.

In Andhra Pradesh, 67 new deaths and 8,555 new cases were reported on Sunday. The overall tally rose to 1,58,764 and the death toll to 1,474. There were 74,404 active cases.

Krishna district with the highest death rate at 2.31% reported 11 new deaths.

Kurnool reported six new deaths (death toll 207), followed by East Godavari (179 total deaths,7 new deaths), Guntur (149, 8), Anantapur (122,2), Visakhapatnam (120, 7), Chittoor (117,3), West Godavari (99,2), Srikakulam (79,5), Prakasam (69,4), Vizianagaram (61,3), Nellore (50,6) and Kadapa (47,3).

Visakhapatnam reported 1,227 new cases, the highest, followed by Kurnool and East Godavari with 996 and 930 respectively.

A total of 20,65,407 samples had been tested, 52,834 from the past day. The overall positivity rate was 7.69%.

In Karnataka, 5,532 new positive cases were detected on Sunday; the total was 1,34,819. Also, 84 new deaths were reported, touching a total of 2,496.

In Bengaluru, 2,105 new cases were reported

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)