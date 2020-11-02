Coronavirus | Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bengal lead new COVID-19 case tally

NEW DELHI

Eighty per cent of the new COVID-19 cases are concentrated in 10 States/UT, with Kerala (7025), Delhi (5664), Maharashtra (5369) and West Bengal (3987) reporting the maximum numbers in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha also continue to register a high number of cases, it stated.

The country has reported 45,321 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours along with 496 deaths during this time period, with 10 States and UTs accounting for 82% of the fatalities in the past 24 hours.

“22% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 113 deaths followed by West Bengal with 59 deaths, Delhi (51), Chhattisgarh (49), Tamil Nadu (30), Kerala (28), Uttar Pradesh (26), Karnataka (24), Andhra Pradesh (16) and Odisha (11),’’ said the Ministry.

Recoveries

India continued to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries, it noted.

The total recoveries crossed 75 lakh on Monday (7,544,798). “53,285 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. The active cases have sustained on the downslide. The total active cases in India stand at 5,61,908,’’ it stated.

The active cases comprised 6.83% of the total positive cases. “In a span of just two months, the percentage of active cases have reduced more than 3 times. On 3rd September, the percentage active cases were 21.16%,’’ said the Ministry release.

The higher number of recoveries was also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which at present was 91.68%. “78% of the new recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the highest number to these, with more than 8,000 cases. Delhi and West Bengal follow, with more than 4,000 cases,’’it claimed.

India had demonstrated an increase in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests since January 2020. The expansion of testing had led to early identification and appropriate treatment. It crossed the landmark of 11 crore (11,07,43,103) total tests on Monday. “The country’s testing capacities have multiplied manifold, with 2037 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments,’’ added the Ministry.