Coronavirus: Kerala CM writes to External Affairs Minister over infected nurse in Saudi Arabia

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File  

CM Pinarayi Vijayan made the request in a letter to EAM S. Jaishankar in this regard, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said in Thiruvananthapuram

Amid reports that a Keralite nurse working in Saudi Arabia has tested positive for the new Coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 23 urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take up the matter with the Gulf nation and ensure expert treatment.

According to reports from Wuhan, where the virus started surfacing a few weeks ago, 17 new cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 62.

‘12,828 from 60 flights screened, no Novel Coronovirus case found’

 

Mr. Vijayan made the request in a letter to Mr. Jaishankar in this regard, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said in Thiruvananthapuram.

The government should get in touch with its counterpart in Saudi Arabia and take urgent steps including ensuring expert treatment and protection to those affected from the virus.

The matter should be viewed seriously, Mr. Vijayan said in the letter.

Media reports on January 23 claimed that a nurse from Ettumannur in Kottayam district, working at the Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia, had tested positive for the virus which has killed 17 people in China.

According to the reports, at least 30 nurses from the State had also been kept under isolation at the hospital and they had taken care of a Filipino nurse who had tested positive for the virus.

Travelers wearing face masks at the Hong Kong International Airport on January 21, 2020. Face masks sold out and temperature checks at airports and train stations became the new norm as China strove Tuesday to control the outbreak of a new coronavirus that has reached four other countries and territories and threatens to spread further during the Lunar New Year travel rush.

Novel Chinese coronavirus may have ‘jumped’ to humans from snakes: Study

However, Health department sources in Thiruvananthapuram said they have no information about any nurses from the State having been affected.

The department has issued an alert in the wake of the virus outbreak in China.

State Health minister K.K. Shyalaja has said those who have returned from China should inform district medical officers besides instructing officials to step up surveillance in all four airports — Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur — in the State.

