Coronavirus | Kerala cases rise to new high after Onam drop

Thiruvananthapuram

09 September 2020 22:59 IST

A.P. incidence holds steady at over 10,000; Karnataka back in 9,000-plus cases zone; nearly 2,500 test positive in Telangana

Kerala’s COVID-19 cases rose sharply after the Onam lull. With testing rising to 45,949 samples in 24 hours, 3,402 new cases were reported on Wednesday, a new high for the State. Cumulative cases were expected to touch one lakh soon, and active cases stood at 24,549.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 168 updates | September 9, 2020

The death toll rose to 384, with the passing away of 12 more people between August 21 and September 6, and the data now added to “provisional” COVID deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

Six deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, four from Kasaragod and one each from Ernakulam and Thrissur. Nearly 95 % of new cases on Wednesday – 3,223 of 3,402 – were locally acquired infections.

Also, 88 more health workers were found infected on Wednesday. In August alone, over 1,000 healthcare workers were affected, in private and public hospitals.

Thiruvananthapuram had the highest incidence at 531 cases.

Andhra Pradesh again reported over 10,000 infections - 10,418 - and 74 new deaths on Wednesday. The State updated its count to 5,27,512 infections and 97,271 active patients. The State tested 71,692 fresh samples.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

For every million people, 80,688 persons were tested with 9,879 per million testing positive. The overall positivity rate was 12.24%.

Data show 0.99% of the State’s 5.34 crore population had been infected since March 12. Three districts reported over 1,000 new cases; East Godavari topped districts with the highest incidence. East Godavari reported 1,399 cases, Prakasam 1,271 cases and West Godavari 1,134 cases.

Kadapa reported nine new deaths, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam seven deaths each, Chittoor, Guntur, Anantapur and West Godavari six deaths each, Kurnool, Krishna and Srikakulam five deaths each. Vizianagaram had three and East Godavari two new deaths.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Telangana’s new case additions stood at 2,479 on Tuesday. Of 62,649 samples tested on September 8, results of 2,430 samples were awaited. There were ten more deaths.

The new cases included 322 from Greater Hyderabad, 188 from Rangareddy, 183 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 124 from Warangal Urban, 120 from Karimnagar, 108 from Nalgonda and 101 from Nizamabad district. There were 31,654 active cases.

Karnataka’s daily cases were also in the 9,000-plus territory on Wednesday, after recording 5,773 and 7,866 cases on two days. In fresh incidence, 9,540 cases were recorded. With 128 new deaths, the toll rose to 6,808.

With a Case Fatality Rate of 1.6%, Karnataka had the third highest death toll after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)