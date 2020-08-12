Coronavirus | Kerala battles monsoon diseases and the virus

HYDRERABAD

12 August 2020 04:15 IST

As case graph rises, it tackles dengue and leptospirosis; case tally up by 6,257 in Karnataka, 1,896 in Telangana, 9,024 in A.P.

It was a rise of 1,896 cases in Telangana, pushing up its COVID-19 tally to 82,647 on Monday. Around 18,035 tests were done on August 10 and the results of 959 were awaited. Eight more patients died, taking the toll to 645, in data released on Tuesday.

Of the 1,896 new cases, 338 were from Greater Hyderabad, 147 from Rangareddy, 121 from Karimnagar, 119 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 95 from Warangal Urban.

Of the total 22,628 were active cases, while 59,374 had recovered and 645 deaths were recorded. The total for tests offered stood at 6,42,675.

The tally in Andhra Pradesh was close to the 2.5-lakh-mark on Tuesday, with 9,024 new infections and 87 new deaths. The Health department bulletin said total cases stood at 2,44,549 and the death toll at 2,203.

Recoveries were put at 1,54,749 including 9,113 during the past day. There were 87,597 infected persons under treatment. The State had tested 25,92,619 samples, with a positivity rate of 9.54%. During the past day, 58,315 samples were tested and 15.47% were positive.

Anantapur and Chittoor reported 13 and 12 new deaths respectively. They were followed by Guntur with nine deaths, Visakhapatnam and Prakasam with seven each, West Godavari, Kadapa and Srikakulam with six each, East Godavari, Vizianagaram and Nellore with five each and Kurnool and Krishna with three each new deaths. East Godavari and Kurnool reported 1,372 and 1,138 new infections respectively. They were followed by Anantapur with 959 new infections, Chittoor (758), Guntur (717), West Godavari (678), Visakhapatnam (676), Vizianagaram (594), Kadapa (579), Srikakulam (504), Nellore (364), Prakasam (343) and Krishna (342).

Kerala reported 1,417 new cases on Tuesday.

Again, 90% of new cases – 1,280 out of 1,417 – were locally acquired infections, 105 with no epidemiological link established. Also, 36 health care workers tested positive.

The Health Department added five more deaths – three in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Ernakulam and Kannur – raising the toll to 120. The cumulative case burden stood at 36,932. Thiruvananthapuram with 297 cases and Malappuram with 242 cases topped the list of districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that with rains intensifying, the State was ramping up measures against dengue and leptospirosis infections also.

Some 68 migrant workers who had reached the State for fishing had tested positive.

In Karnataka, 6,257 new cases and 86 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing total positive cases to over 1.88 lakh, and active cases to 79,606.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru bureaus)