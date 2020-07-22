Coronavirus | Kerala, A.P. report big rise in new virus cases

Kerala reported a markedly high 1,038 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the State’s total case load to 15,032. Intense community transmission across all districts was cited as the likely cause. Five more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the State.

Approximately 80% of the cases – 839 out of the 1,038 – were locally acquired infections. In 57 cases, the source of infection could not be established.

Till July 20, COVID-19 positive tests among health workers stood at 267, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

On Wednesday, 24 health care workers tested positive, 18 in the capital city. In Thiruvananthapuram, where community transmission was declared earlier, 208 of 226 cases (92 %) reported on Wednesday were attributed to local transmission, with 15 having no epidemiological link. The district had the highest load with 2,421 cases.

With 272 recoveries, there were 8,818 patients undergoing treatment in the State. Total recoveries were 6,164. Mr. Vijayan said that of the active patients in hospitals, 53 were in ICUs and nine patients on ventilators.

While the death at Idukki was added to official data, four confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Kollam, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur were yet be added because of reporting time cut-off. The State death toll was 45.

With 55 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday, the total toll touched 1,519. The number of new cases was 4,764, taking the total to 75,833. There was a huge spike in cases and deaths compared to a month ago. While there was a 706% increase in positive cases, there was a 969% increase in deaths compared to June 22.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare said 11 of the 55 deaths included patients who either died at home or were brought dead to hospitals. Of 4,764 new cases, 2,050 were from Bengaluru Urban. Of 47,069 active cases in Karnataka, 618 were in ICUs. Meanwhile, 1,780 patients left hospitals after treatment, raising recoveries to 27,239.

Andhra Pradesh saw a big rise in cases and deaths, at 65 deaths and 6,045 cases on Wednesday. The tally jumped to 64,713 and toll to 823. Also, 6,553 patients were discharged, making up 32,127 recoveries, with a recovery rate of 49.65%. Active cases were 31,763. For the first time, 49,553 samples were tested in a day. Of these, 30,018 were RT-PCR, TrueNat and NACO tests and 19,535 rapid antigen tests.

Among new deaths Guntur (15) and Krishna (10) districts had the most, with the rest in West Godavari (8), East Godavari (7), Chittoor (5), Kurnool (5), Vizianagaram (4), Prakasam (3), Srikakulam (3), Visakhapatnam (3), Kadapa (1) and Nellore (1).

(With inputs from Bengaluru and Vijayawada bureaus)