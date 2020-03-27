Coronavirus | Kendriya Vidyalayas offer school buildings for isolation facility

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has offered its school buildings for setting up temporary isolation facility for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19)cases, KVS officials said on Friday.

“Keeping in view the alarming situation created by COVID-19 in the country, it has been decided that on a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the schools shall allow use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases,” a KVS official told PTI.

“The schools which allow setting up of isolation facilities, will have to communicate the same to KV authorities the same day,” the official added.