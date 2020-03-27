National

Coronavirus | Kendriya Vidyalayas offer school buildings for isolation facility

The schools that allow setting up of isolation facilities will have to communicate the same to KV authorities the same day.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has offered its school buildings for setting up temporary isolation facility for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19)cases, KVS officials said on Friday.

India coronavirus lockdown, day 3 live updates | State Helpline numbers

“Keeping in view the alarming situation created by COVID-19 in the country, it has been decided that on a formal request from any defence authority or district administration, the schools shall allow use of classrooms of KV school buildings for temporary housing of suspected COVID-19 cases,” a KVS official told PTI.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

“The schools which allow setting up of isolation facilities, will have to communicate the same to KV authorities the same day,” the official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2020 8:36:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-kendriya-vidyalayas-offer-school-buildings-for-isolation-facility/article31185355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY