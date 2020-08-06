Coronavirus | Karnataka, Telangana see record spike in cases

States witness high case additions in a day: 2,092 in Telangana, 6,805 in Karnataka, 10,328 in A.P. and 1,298 in Kerala

Telangana on Wednesday had 2,092 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second consecutive day of over 2,000 cases.

The figure overtook the previous highs of 2,083 on July 31 and 2,012 on August 4. The total number of people who caught the infection was 73,050 on Wednesday, data for which were reported on Thursday, and 13 more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the total to 589.

The number of active cases as on Wednesday was 20,358 based on recoveries.

Greater Hyderabad continued to contribute the bulk of cases with 535 testing positive on Wednesday. Rangareddy district with 169 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri (126) had over 100 cases while Warangal Urban had 128, Karimnagar (123) and Sangareddy (101).

The State bulletin said Nizamabad with 91 and Sircilla with 83 positive cases were on the higher side. A total of 21,346 samples were collected on Wednesday, making up 5.53 lakh in all so far; results of 1,550 persons were awaited.

Cases in Kerala rose again, with 1,298 fresh ones reported on Thursday. Recoveries were put at 800. Cumulative cases rose to 30,449, and 11,983 patients were in hospitals under treatment.

On Thursday, the Health department said three more patients died, raising the death toll to 97.

These deaths, on July 31, August 2 and August 5 in Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, entered the official data on Thursday after re-test at NIV, Alapuzha. Over 65% of new cases – 1,050 out of the 1,298 – were locally acquired infections; no source of infection was available in 76 cases. Among healthcare workers, 29 tested positive on Thursday.

Active cases in Thiruvananthapuram stood at 3,177, about three times the number in Ernakulam, which had 1,147. Kerala tested 25,205 samples in a day.

It was over 10,000 new infections again in Andhra Pradesh, and 72 new deaths. Among 1,96,789 cases in all, 10,328 were reported on Thursday. There were 82,166 patients in treatment at home, COVID Care Centres and COVID hospitals.

With 205 deaths including 10 of the latest, East Godavari became the second district after Kurnool to log over 200 fatalities. Krishna saw 198 deaths, the highest death rate, while Kurnool had the maximum number at 223.

So far, 22 lakh samples had been tested, including 63,686 during the past day.

With 6,805 new cases on Thursday, the highest so far on a single day, Karnataka’s tally touched 1,58,254.

The death toll touched 2,897 with 93 new fatalities. Of the 75,068 active cases, 671 were in ICUs. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,544 cases, touching a total of 67,425.

Fifteen of the 93 deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban. With 5,602 discharges on Thursday, total recoveries touched 80,281. Karnataka conducted 48,421 tests in the last 24 hours, including 27,930 rapid antigen tests.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)