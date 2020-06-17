Coronavirus | Karnataka records 106 inter-State travel cases

With eight more deaths reported on Wednesday, Karnataka’s COVID-19 toll touched 102. This is apart from its record of four non-COVID deaths.

Two deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh. Kerala reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of the eight new deaths in Karnataka, five were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Shivamogga, Bidar, and Ballari.

The first death in the State was reported on March 12. While the State recorded the first 50 deaths till May 29 — 82 days after the first case was reported on March 9 - the next 52 deaths were reported in 18 days from May 30. The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) rose from 1.2 % on June 13 to 1.37% on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 43 COVID-19 deaths and one non-COVID death so far.

Meanwhile, 204 new cases were reported on Wednesday, raising total cases to 7,734. This included 4,808 discharges, 348 of them on Wednesday.

55 in Bengaluru

Among new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 55 cases, the highest, followed by Yadgiri and Ballari with 37 and 29 cases respectively. Kalaburgi reported 19 cases.

Of the new cases, 106 were inter-State passengers and two international passengers. The Health Department mandated all private medical establishments to notify or report all suspected COVID-19 cases including Influenza-like Illness, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, and pneumonia to health officers.

In Kerala, while 75 more persons tested COVID-19 positive, 90 left hospital after recovery. The number of active cases Statewide was 1,351.

Of the new cases, all except three were imported cases of infection. While 53 came from abroad and 19 persons from other parts of the country tested positive, three acquired the infection through local transmission.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all interventions by the State were effective, because containment strategies were based on social distancing, universal mask wearing, reverse quarantine and containing local transmission. Since the outbreak began, 2,697 persons tested positive, while 1,324 recovered. The number of deaths was 20.

In Andhra Pradesh, 351 persons tested positive in 24 hours until Wednesday, taking total cases to 7,071.

Andhra Pradesh had tested 5,98,474 people in all. Of these, 3,641 were discharged (128 of them new cases). The active cases stood at 3,340 while 90 persons died, two over the past 24-hour period.

Among the fresh set of 351 positives, 275 were locals, 50 from other States and 26 recently returned from a foreign country.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada bureaus)