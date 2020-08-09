Coronavirus | Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu tests positive

09 August 2020 18:22 IST

In a tweet, Karnataka’s Health Minsiter B. Sriramulu confirmed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Since the beginning of the outbreak, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work towards fulfilling the government's wish to ensure good treatment to people,” he said in one of his tweets on Sunday.

He also urged people who had come in close contact with him recently, to take adequate measures to counter the spread of the virus.

