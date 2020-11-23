Coronavirus | Karnataka, A.P. report low test positivity

Thiruvananthapuram

23 November 2020 02:21 IST

Kerala records 27 more deaths, over 5,200 cases, test positivity rate of 10.94%

Kerala reported 5,254 new cases of COVID -19 on Sunday, from 48,015 test samples.

The test positivity rate was 10.94% although the number of samples represented a drop.

Another 27 deaths were added to the official list of COVID-19 deaths. Eight deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, six from Thrissur, five from Alappuzha, three each from Kollam and Malappuram and one each from Ernakulam and Kozhikode.

Also, 874 patients were critically ill, 228 requiring ventilator support.

Of the 5,254 new cases reported on Sunday, 5,160 were locally acquired infections, with 662 remaining untraced to any known source. The number of healthcare workers who contracted COVID-19 was 53.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported 796 cases, Kozhikode 612, Thrissur 543, Ernakulam 494, Palakkad 468, Alappuzha 433, Thiruvananthapuram 383, Kottayam 355, Kollam 314, Kannur 233, Idukki 220, Pathanamthitta 169, Wayanad 153 and Kasaragod 81 cases.

Telangana recorded 873 more virus cases on Saturday with a testing level of 41,646 samples. Four more COVID-19 patients died.

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 152 positive cases were detected. The new cases also included 78 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 71 from Rangareddy. The lowest of two cases each were recorded in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,121 new infections on Sunday. The positivity rate of 9.5 lakh samples tested over a fortnight was 2.02% and 147 persons succumbed to the disease during the period. Sunday’s toll was 11 deaths.

The daily positivity rate of 71,913 samples was 1.56%, the lowest in over five months and overall positivity rate of the 96.15 lakh samples dropped to 8.97%.

Chittoor and Krishna reported the maximum deaths at two each and seven districts reported one new death each. Krishna reported the highest number of new infections.

New infections were as follows: Krishna district (167), Guntur (164), West Godavari (142), East Godavari (134), Chittoor (130), Visakhapatnam (77), Srikakulam (67), Prakasam (64), Kadapa (60), Anantapur (46), Nellore (26), Vizianagaram (23) and Kurnool (21).

Karnataka added 1,704 new cases on Sunday, 1,039 of them from Bengaluru Urban. As many as 1.26 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday. The positivity rate for the day was 1.34%, while the case fatality rate for the day was 0.76%.

Also, 13 patients died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the State’s total death toll to 11,654.

Of the total 24,868 active cases in the State, as many as 470 patients were admitted to intensive care units across different hospitals.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)