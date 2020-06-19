Coronavirus | Karnataka, A.P. face challenge of case fatalities

Thiruvananthapuram

19 June 2020 22:44 IST

Seven of 10 dead in Karnataka from Bengaluru; A.P. reports a record day of 465 new cases; northern Kerala tally rises

Karnataka on Friday recorded 10 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 124, seven of them from Bengaluru.

Two of the four new deaths in Andhra Pradesh were reported from Krishna district, which has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the State.

Kerala reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 96 recoveries on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the State to 1,380.

All except six were imported cases, with 67 cases detected in people who came from abroad and 45 in people from other States.

Six cases were acquired through local transmission. Three were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, while one case each was from Kannur, Kottayam and Wayanad.

The State’s cumulative number for COVID-19 positivity stood at 2,912, of whom 1,509 persons had recovered. Mortality from the virus stood at 21 in the State.

With a chunk of the cases currently testing positive being reported among expatriates, northern districts in the State which have significant numbers of people working in West Asia were bearing the brunt.

Malappuram had the maximum number of patients undergoing treatment at 226, Kannur had 123 and Kozhikode, 120 and Kasaragod, 93 cases. Among other districts, the current cases were: Palakkad (122), Thrissur (120), Ernakulam (115), Pathanamthitta (115), Kollam (103), Alapuzha (92), Kottayam (68), Thiruvananthapuram (44), Idukki (35) and Wayanad (22).

As Andhra Pradesh entered the 100th day since the first COVID-19 case surfaced, it detected 465 new positive cases and four more deaths on Friday. It was the biggest single day spike so far.

The Health Department said the tally had inched close to 8,000-mark at 7,961 cases. Of them, 3,905 patients had recovered and 3,960 were being treated.

More than half of the cases were reported in the past 18 days and the other were reported in 82 days since March 12, the day the first case was reported.

Krishna district, the second most-affected after Kurnool, reported 82 fresh cases and Chittoor and Anantapur reported 58 and 50 cases respectively. West Godavari had 47 cases and Kurnool and Prakasam 31 cases each. They were followed by Kadapa (23), East Godavari (22), Guntur (17), Visakhapatnam (13), Nellore (2). No new cases were reported in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Besides two deaths in Krishna district, the other two occurred in Prakasam and Srikakulam districts. It was the first COVID-19 death reported in Srikakulam, a district with few cases.

Of the 465 fresh cases, 376 cases were of locals while the rest were foreign returnees and people from other States.

Meanwhile, 131 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

Among the 10 deaths in Karnataka, two were reported from Bidar and one from Vijayapura. Bengaluru’s toll now stands at 58.

While the State’s average Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 1.5% on Friday, Bengaluru’s CFR was 5.9%.

Meanwhile, with 337 new cases, positive cases rose to 8,281. Of these, 138 were reported from Bengaluru Urban, representing a new high. These included 30 SARI and 34 ILI cases.

2,115 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Thirty five districts in Tamil Nadu reported new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday, with the State’s overall tally exceeding 54,000. The State recorded 2,115 cases and 41 deaths, while 1,630 persons were discharged, taking the total number of persons discharged to over 30,000.

The State now had a total of 54,449 cases of COVID-19: 23,509 active cases, 30,271 discharged and 666 deaths. While Chennai accounted for the major chunk of fresh cases with 1,322, Vellore district saw a rise at 103 followed by 95 in Chengalpattu and 85 in Tiruvallur. Kancheepuram, with 39 new cases, became the fourth district to have more than 1,000-plus cases.

Chennai’s tally surged to 38,327 of which 21,098 persons had been discharged. The city accounted for 529 deaths.

Tallying of fatalities showed that 41 deaths - 26 in government and 15 in private hospitals - had occurred in the last four days in the State. Of these, nine were aged 38 to 50 years. One of them - a 40-year-old man from Hosur - was brought dead to the Government Hospital in Hosur on June 16. He was referred from ESI Hospital, Hosur and had difficulty in breathing for two hours. His swab was lifted and returned positive for COVID-19, and death was due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, the Health Department said.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka bureaus)