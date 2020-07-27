Coronavirus | Karnataka, A.P. cross one lakh cases mark

Bengaluru

Kerala prepares to raise capacity for long-term struggle; Telangana leans on Rapid Antigen Tests, cuts RT-PCR numbers

Karnataka breached the one lakh mark on COVID-19 cases on Monday, nearly five months after recording its first COVID-19 case. The State had 1,01,465 cases, as 5,324 persons tested positive in a fresh single-day high. With 61,819 active cases, Karnataka was in second position after Maharashtra.

Fuelled by a rise in cases in Bengaluru, the situation took a turn for the worse in July. After 2,000 cases per day initially, it began clocking over 5,000 cases, now for the fifth day.

There were 75 new fatalities and the death toll touched 1,953 on Monday. From the start of July, the pandemic had claimed 1,707 lives across Karnataka and 822 in Bengaluru Urban. The State’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.92%.

From July 1, the State added 86,223 cases while Bengaluru Urban accounted for 46,923. Active cases in Bengaluru Urban were put at 33,816. Apart from Bengaluru Urban that recorded 1,470 fresh cases, Ballari and Kalaburgi also saw a record jump: 840 and 631 cases respectively. Mysuru and Udupi recorded 296 and 225 cases respectively.

Andhra Pradesh also passed the one-lakh cases mark on Monday, with 6,051 new cases. On the same day, 49 more deaths were recorded. The death toll rose to 1,090 and case tally to 1,02,349, the Health Department said. There were 51,701 active cases. So far 16.86 lakh samples were tested, 43,127 in the past day. The positivity rate rose to 6.07%.

The cases confirmed per million ratio was at 1,918. Most new cases were in East Godavari (1210, 7 new deaths), Guntur (744), Kurnool (664,2) and Visakhapatnam (655,8). They were followed by Anantapur (524,3), Nellore (422), West Godavari (408,9), Chittoor (367,7), Kadapa (336,1), Prakasam (317,1), Vizianagaram (157,4), Krishna (127,5) and Srikakulam (120).

Total cases in Telangana touched 55,532 as 1,473 more tested positive as of Sunday. Eight more patients died.

The new cases included 506 from Greater Hyderabad, 168 from Rangareddy and 111 from Warangal Urban. Out of the total, 12,955 were active cases and 471 patients died.

On Sunday, 9,817 [RT-PCR] samples were tested, representing a sharp reduction after Rapid Antigen Tests were introduced on July 8. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate was 15.28%.

Kerala’s was preparing long-term plans for disease containment and capacity building, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The State reported 702 fresh cases on Monday. Disease transmission within clusters seemed to go up and many clusters were expanding, he said.

Locally acquired infections accounted for 536 new cases, with 35 having no recognised source. Two deaths were reported in Kozhikode and Kottayam, taking the total toll to 63.

