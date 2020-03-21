Coronavirus | Jump in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

Seven more positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Gujarat on Saturday, taking the total to 14 across the State.

The new cases came from Gandhinagar, Surat, Kutch and Ahmedabad and all except one have recent history of travel abroad. “One person in Surat who has been found infected has no recent travel history, while the remaining had recently returned from abroad,” said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who is also the Health Minister.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and declared that the new 1,200-bed civil hospital would exclusively cater to the treatment of those infected and serve as the nodal infection control centre.

He also deputed Cabinet Ministers to various cities like Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat to oversee the Heath department and the administration’s initiatives to contain the spread.

The State government has decided to suspend all public transport services and municipal transport services on Sunday as part of the Centre’s public curfew initiative to encourage people to stay indoors.

Most of the markets and malls, restaurants and eateries will remain shut on Sunday.