Coronavirus | Jammu and Kashmir police book 3 for hiding travel history, quarantined

As Jammu and Kashmir completed fourth day of lockdown on Monday, three persons were booked for concealing their travel history, and 4,329 travellers remain under surveillance for COVID-19 symptoms.

A police spokesman said they registered two FIRs under Section 188, 270 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code at the Awantipora Police Station. It is the third case in the past 24 hours that travellers have been booked by the police for hiding their travel history to escape necessary screening.

“The booked persons are students and have recently returned to Charsoo village and Goripora village of Awantipora with a travel history of Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the spokesman said.

They were shifted to a quarantine facility set up in Pampore. Public are requested to proactively disclose their travel history, the police said.

In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, the police booked another person and lodged him in a quarantine facility at Hatbura, Ganderbal.

67 quarantined

Meanwhile, 67 students — 50 from Anantnag and 17 from Kulgam — were quarantined after they arrived from Bangladesh on Monday. “Around 256 samples have been sent for testing, of which 231 tested negative and only four cases have tested positive so far,” a government spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, has ordered closure of all establishments and services throughout Kashmir till March 31.

“People should not venture out except for emergency purposes. Only a single person will reach market to buy groceries or the essential commodities and return home quickly,” said the officer.

The administration has decided to make monthly ration available at the doorstep. LPG gas can also be booked on phone for home delivery, an official said.

To seal borders

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, has announced that the administration has decided to seal borders and close air operations.

“Everyone is requested to stay safe wherever they are and avoid last minute travel plans. For Srinagar residents outside, our helplines backed by officials on ground shall remain open 24×7,” said Dr. Choudhary.