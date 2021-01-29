Coronavirus live updates: UN chief lauds India's COVID-19 vaccine assistance to nations

29 January 2021 09:08 IST

Union Health Ministry is engaging with private stakeholders to look at increasing the future coverage of the COVID vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that more ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to help speed up the world’s vaccination efforts, and India’s economy would help global growth recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

“So far, there are only two Made In India Vaccines available. In the coming days, many more vaccines are expected to arrive. These will help the world vaccinate more people in an expeditious way,” said the Prime Minister at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos summit.

Here are the latest updates:

United Nations

UN chief lauds India's COVID-19 vaccine assistance to nations

India's vaccine production capacity is one of the best assets the world has today, UN chief Antonio Guterres has said as he applauded India for supplying COVID-19 doses to nations around the world to combat the catastrophic global health crisis.

The UN Secretary-General also expressed hope that India will have all instruments necessary to play a major role in ensuring a global vaccination campaign becomes possible as the world fights the pandemic.

“I would like to say how much we count on India. I mean, India has one of the most advanced pharmaceutical industries. India played a very important role in the production of generics for use that was a very important element of democratisation of access to medicines all over the world,” Mr. Guterres said.

He was responding to a question by PTI during a press briefing on Thursday on India helping countries around the world in the fight against the global pandemic by supplying COVID-19 vaccines.

“And we strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination campaign becomes possible. I think that the production capacity of India is one of the best assets the world has today, and I hope the world understands that it must be fully used,” he said.

Guterres added that he reiterated during his briefing to the UN Member States on his priorities for 2021 that licenses should be made available for companies around the world to be able to produce some of the vaccines that already exist.

“I know that, in India, there is a production, a very high level of production, both of Indian‑developed vaccines, and I think there is a perspective, very important perspective, of also others. And we are in contact with Indian institutions for that.” India has airlifted more than 6 million COVID-19 doses to nine countries in Phase-I under its initiative termed “Vaccine Maitri”. Contractual supplies to various countries are also being undertaken in a phased manner and New Delhi has said it will gradually supply to the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization.

Sri Lanka

Rajapaksa thanks India as vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Thursday received 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine gifted by India, the country’s first consignment as the island nation prepares to begin its roll-out.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who received the vaccines from the Indian High Commissioner at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Thursday morning, tweeted: “Received 500,000 #COVID19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today(28). Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity shown towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need.”

India's COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccines safe for those on blood thinners, says ICMR

Vaccines safe for those on blood thinners: ICMR Both COVID vaccines approved for emergency use in India — Covaxin and Covishield — are safe for people on blood thinners, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargav said on Thursday.

Addressing a Health Ministry press conference, he added that manufacturers of both the vaccines have approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for revision of this contraindication on their factsheets.

Davos

Corona crisis has reminded us of the value of humanity: PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh

Vaccination drive gets ‘lukewarm’ response in south coastal districts

The COVID-19 vaccination programme continued at a slower pace in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The selected frontline workers are said to be reluctant to take the jab as the single-day count is declining while the recovery rate is going up. A little over 50% of the health workers have been administered with the vaccine since January 16, when the drive began and the rest are said to be not coming forward for the inoculation.

Kerala

More police to tackle COVID-19 violations in Kerala

The Kerala government has decided to tighten COVID-19 control measures in the community and to deploy more police force to tackle violations of protocols.

From Friday till February 10, 25,000 police personnel would be additionally deployed across the State at public places, shopping malls and markets to ensure that people were followin

(With inputs from our Correspondents and agencies)