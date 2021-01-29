Coronavirus live updates: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanks India for COVID-19 vaccine gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that more ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to help speed up the world’s vaccination efforts, and India’s economy would help global growth recover from the aftermath of the pandemic.

“So far, there are only two Made In India Vaccines available. In the coming days, many more vaccines are expected to arrive. These will help the world vaccinate more people in an expeditious way,” said the Prime Minister at the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos summit.

Here are the latest updates:

Sri Lanka

Rajapaksa thanks India as vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on Thursday received 5,00,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine gifted by India, the country’s first consignment as the island nation prepares to begin its roll-out.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who received the vaccines from the Indian High Commissioner at the Bandaranaike International Airport on Thursday morning, tweeted: “Received 500,000 #COVID19 vaccines provided by #peopleofindia at #BIA today(28). Thank you! PM Shri @narendramodi & #peopleofindia for the generosity shown towards #PeopleofSriLanka at this time in need.”

India's COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccines safe for those on blood thinners, says ICMR

Both COVID vaccines approved for emergency use in India — Covaxin and Covishield — are safe for people on blood thinners, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargav said on Thursday.

Addressing a Health Ministry press conference, he added that manufacturers of both the vaccines have approached the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for revision of this contraindication on their factsheets.

Davos

Corona crisis has reminded us of the value of humanity: PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh

Vaccination drive gets ‘lukewarm’ response in south coastal districts

The COVID-19 vaccination programme continued at a slower pace in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The selected frontline workers are said to be reluctant to take the jab as the single-day count is declining while the recovery rate is going up. A little over 50% of the health workers have been administered with the vaccine since January 16, when the drive began and the rest are said to be not coming forward for the inoculation.

Kerala

More police to tackle COVID-19 violations in Kerala

The Kerala government has decided to tighten COVID-19 control measures in the community and to deploy more police force to tackle violations of protocols.

From Friday till February 10, 25,000 police personnel would be additionally deployed across the State at public places, shopping malls and markets to ensure that people were followin

