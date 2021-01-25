Coronavirus live: New Zealand confirms first case in months

India took only six days to administer one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, a count which is higher than that of countries like the U.S. and the U.K., the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as the number of beneficiaries who have received the anti-coronavirus shots inched close to 16 lakh.

As on January 24, till 8 a.m., nearly 16 lakh (15,82,201) beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccination. In a span of 24 hours, close to 2 lakh (1,91,609) people were vaccinated across 3,512 sessions. A total of 27,920 sessions have been conducted so far, the ministry said.

Here are live updates:

ANDHRA PRADESH

Andhra Pradesh mulls reopening schools

In a recent meeting with officials of the Department of School Education, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the conditions in schools and the challenges ahead. He asked the officials to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic situation and explore the possibility of reopening schools, including the primary sections, tentatively from the first week of February.

ITALY

Italy to take legal action against vaccine makers over delays

Italy will take legal action against Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca over delays in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to secure agreed supplies rather than seek damages, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday.

“We are working so our vaccine plan programme does not change,” Mr. Di Maio said on RAI state television.

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the delays in vaccine supplies were “unacceptable” and amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations, adding that Italy would use all available legal tools.

AUSTRALIA

Australia okays Pfizer vaccine, to begin in February 2021

Australia's medical regulator has approved use of its first coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to begin next month. The Therapeutic Goods Administration on Monday gave provisional approval for people aged 16 and over to use the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.

TAMIL NADU

No death in Chennai; five test positive for U.K. variant

Chennai reported no death due to COVID-19, while three districts — Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur — saw no fresh case, even as 569 persons tested positive for the infection on Sunday.

Five persons, including three returnees from the United Kingdom and two contacts, who had earlier tested positive for the infection, were found to have contracted the U.K. variant.

ANDHRA PRADESH

A.P. reports zero COVID deaths, 158 new cases in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported zero coronavirus deaths and 158 new infections in 24 hours, ending on Sunday morning. With the new cases, the cumulative tally went up to 8,87,010, with a recovery rate of 99.03%. With a total of 7,147 deaths, the death rate remained at 0.81% and the number of recoveries increased to 8,78,387. In the past day, 155 patients recovered and the number of active cases in the State was put at 1,476.

TAMIL NADU

National Health Mission selects TN’s mentoring concept as best practice

Tamil Nadu’s mentoring concept in which obstetricians and gynaecologists (OGs) were roped in for management of antenatal mothers was selected by the National Health Mission (NHM) as one of the best practices. Through this initiative, over 2.8 lakh high risk pregnant women were identified during the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.