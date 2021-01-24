Coronavirus live updates | Covaxin to be administered in 7 more States

24 January 2021 09:33 IST

From next week, the Centre will expand access to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to seven States in addition to the existing 12, the Health Ministry said in a briefing on Saturday.

Nearly 1.4 lakh were vaccinated until 6 p.m. with Maharashtra polling nearly 21,751 inoculations followed by Bihar at 12,165 and Andhra Pradesh at 11,562. This brings the number in the first week since the vaccination drive began to 15,37,190 healthcare workers. Across India, 27,776 sessions have been organised since last Saturday and ideally there should have been 2.7 million vaccinations so far. Accounting for today’s numbers, this works out to nearly 55% of the intended beneficiaries getting their inoculations.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are live updates:

Puducherry

Panel to address concerns over COVID-19 vaccines constituted in Puducherry

The Puducherry Health Department has constituted a grievance redress committee to clear doubts about the efficacy of the two COVID-19 vaccines introduced in the country.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, in a circular, said a three- member committee of doctors had been constituted to allay the fears of the public.

Any false message related to the vaccines appearing on social media can be reported on the toll-free number 104. Despite the regulatory authorities confirming that the vaccines are immunogenic and safe, miscreants were spreading fake information on social media about the vaccines.

Those spreading such false messages on social media would be punished, the circular said.

Andhra Pradesh

Pandemic deprives APSRTC of its festival revenue

Even as the cases are on the decline, the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt on many sectors. Bearing the brunt is the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC), which, despite the festive season, has reported a sharp decline in revenues this Sankranti compared to last year.

While the corporation had earned ₹22 crore in the State during Sankranti holidays in 2020, it has registered ₹13 crore this time. In Anantapur, the RTC operated 108 buses earning ₹37.09 lakh compared to last year’s ₹1.16 crore.

“We had covered 2.78 lakh kilometers around this time last year. After the pandemic began, the demand fell flat. However, we are slowly recovering now,” Anantapur RTC Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni told The Hindu. The occupancy ratio in the 2020 calendar year fell to 68% from 80% in 2019.

Punjab

Teacher dies of COVID-19 in Ludhiana

A 48-year-old government schoolteacher, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday, following which her 12 colleagues and three students also returned positive results, an official said.

Schools in Punjab reopened for Classes 5 to 12 from January 7 after a government order.

The deceased teacher taught maths at the Government Senior Secondary School Galib Kalan in Jagraon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Neeru Katyal said the school has now been shut and the samples of other students and the staff were being taken for testing.

State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had said the decision to open schools was taken following a persistent demand by parents.

Karnataka

Second consignment of 1,46,240 Covaxin doses arrives in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday received the second consignment of 1,46,240 doses of Covaxin. With this, the State has got 1,66,240 doses of Covaxin, developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. The fresh consignment has been stored in the walk-in coolers at the State vaccine store near Anand Rao Circle.

The first consignment, of 20,000 doses, was sent to the State on January 15 and was distributed for use in the districts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Ballari, and Chamarajanagar.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), told The Hindu that the State had so far received 17,18,240 doses of vaccine, including 15,52,000 doses of Covishield that were sent in two consignments. “We have got more than 17 lakh vaccine doses in the State warehouses for the more than eight lakh health workers registered so far. So this will cover both their doses,” he said.

Geneva

WHO chief thanks PM Modi for continued support

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the global COVID-19 response, saying acting together, including sharing of knowledge, will help in combating the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to global COVID-19 response. Only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods,” tweeted Mr. Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General.

Prime Minister Modi has said vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the pandemic.

New Delhi

Covaxin to be administered in 7 more States

The seven States administering Covaxin from next week would be Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & West Bengal.