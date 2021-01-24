Coronavirus live updates | Covaxin to be administered in 7 more States

Nearly 1.4 lakh were vaccinated until 6 p.m. with Maharashtra polling nearly 21,751 inoculations followed by Bihar at 12,165 and Andhra Pradesh at 11,562. This brings the number in the first week since the vaccination drive began to 15,37,190 healthcare workers. Across India, 27,776 sessions have been organised since last Saturday and ideally there should have been 2.7 million vaccinations so far. Accounting for today’s numbers, this works out to nearly 55% of the intended beneficiaries getting their inoculations.

Geneva

WHO chief thanks PM Modi for continued support

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the global COVID-19 response, saying acting together, including sharing of knowledge, will help in combating the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your continued support to global COVID-19 response. Only if we act together, including sharing of knowledge, can we stop this virus and save lives and livelihoods,” tweeted Mr. Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General.

Prime Minister Modi has said vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used for the benefit of all humanity to fight the pandemic.

New Delhi

Covaxin to be administered in 7 more States

From next week, the Centre will expand access to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to seven States in addition to the existing 12, the Health Ministry said in a briefing on Saturday.

The seven States administering Covaxin from next week would be Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab & West Bengal.