Coronavirus live: India records 15,223 new cases

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

India records 15,223 new cases

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with a total of 15,223 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,70, according to the Union health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total cases have increased to 1,06,10,883. The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75%.The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81% of the total caseload, the data stated. - PTI