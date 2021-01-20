Coronavirus live | Over six lakh vaccinations done so far

20 January 2021 10:49 IST

India's COVID-19 caseload has exceeded 1.05 crore with a death toll of over 1.52 lakh

Days after coronavirus vaccination began in India, the country has reported 0.18% Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) and 0.002% hospitalisation till date, according to the Health Ministry. Over six lakh essential workers have been administered the shot till date

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are live updates:

Advertising

Advertising

Caseload update

India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,05,95,660

With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718 in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70%. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%, it said.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. - PTI

Chennai

Chennai airport to have COVID-19 testing lab

A COVID-19 lab will begin functioning at Chennai airport in two days. Passengers coming to the city without a COVID-19 negative certificate or those who develop symptoms can get tested at the facility.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the State government authorities on Monday inspected the lab and gave nod for opening it. It would be operated in the international arrival hall.

“They [lab staff] will collect samples from passengers and within a few hours, the passengers can get the results. There will be a waiting area for passengers awaiting the results. The passengers will be charged for the tests based on the slab given by the State government,” an official said.

Delhi and Bengaluru airports had set up similar labs a few weeks ago.

Read more