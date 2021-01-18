Coronavirus live updates | Delhi schools reopen after 10 months

With 3,000 vaccination sites and a capacity of 100 persons per site, the Centre had planned to vaccinate 300,000 persons nationally on Saturday. Consolidated figures on Sunday show that about 207,000 — or about seven in ten — were inoculated on the inaugural day.

Of all those vaccinated so far, 447 reported reactions such as pain, mild swelling, mild fever or nausea, with only three persons requiring hospitalisation. The drop in hospitalisations compared to the inaugural day on Saturday was because of it being Sunday with only six States — Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu — conducting vaccinations.

Here are live updates:

Karnataka

58.4% covered on second day of vaccination in Karnataka

On the second day of the vaccination drive that was conducted in 63 vaccine session sites in Bengaluru Urban and one site in Udupi, the State achieved an overall coverage of 58.4%. While Udupi recorded 40% coverage, Bengaluru Urban recorded 57.7% coverage.

On the first day on Saturday, the State had achieved nearly 62%. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said vaccination would continue in more centres from Monday onwards.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting the programme at Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru on Sunday, where 4,055 healthcare workers were targeted to be covered at 41 sites, the Minister said the second phase of vaccination in the State will start only after both the doses are administered to targeted healthcare workers. The first will be given to all healthcare workers in the next ten days, he said.

Andhra Pradesh

13,041 persons turn up to get the jab on Day 2 in A.P.

Only 47.8% beneficiaries who had registered themselves for vaccination against COVID-19 received the vaccine on the second day at 308 session sites across the State as of 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Officials planned to vaccinate 27,009 beneficiaries at 312 session sites, but only 13,041 of them received the shots. The remaining did not turn up due to various reasons.

Two cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported in Krishna and Nellore districts.

New Delhi

Some didn’t turn up for COVID vaccination at the last moment in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said some people did not turn up for coronavirus vaccination at the last moment, adding that the government cannot ask anyone to compulsorily take the jab.

He also said that the number of vaccination centres in Delhi will be increased from 81 to 175 soon.

In Delhi, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers - 53.3% of those registered - got the vaccine shots on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, the minister said.

Mr. Jain noted that a similar trend was observed across the country, adding that around 50% of those registered got the jabs on the first day.

New Delhi

10% of CSIR staff exposed to COVID-19, survey finds

A first of its kind pan-India survey tracking about 10,000 employees of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on the prevalence of COVID-19 found that nearly 10% of the staff were infected. Key neutralising antibodies that protect against the virus waned after infection but were at “detectable levels” even after six months — a proxy for the period of effectiveness of future vaccination and general immunity, the serology survey found.

About three-fourths of the respondents could not recall having experienced a single one of the symptoms commonly associated with the disease, and a vegetarian diet as well as smoking appeared to be “protective” against the infection.

The CSIR has about 40 labs across the country in nearly every State and its staff — from scientific staff to contractual employees — is a microcosm of India, Shantanu Sengupta, Scientist at the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), among the corresponding authors of the study, told The Hindu. “This is a first of its kind longitudinal study anywhere in the world in that we are tracking a cohort over time and will continue to do so. Some of the associations, of smoking and vegetarianism, are significant but we can now only speculate on why this is so but we don’t yet have a cause,” he said in a phone conversation.

Tamil Nadu

States fall short in meeting COVID-19 vaccination targets

With State governments reporting shortfalls in meeting their COVID-19 vaccination targets, the experience of the last couple of days has made one thing clear — uptake of the vaccines against COVID-19 in the first phase among healthcare and frontline workers is uneven.

Health authorities in various States cite a “wait and watch” approach as the main reason. With the vaccination itself being voluntary, it is estimated that people are waiting to see how those who have already received the vaccine fared. What is also clear now is vaccine hesitancy even among medical professionals. In some districts in the country, the Covishield vaccine was dispensed much faster than Covaxin, district-level figures show. Technical glitches in the CoWIN app were also blamed for poor vaccine coverage.

Tamil Nadu recorded just over 16% coverage on January 16, the first day. Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan acknowledged that there seemed to be a “wait and watch” trend. “We are continuing with the vaccination even if there is sluggish uptake. Some associations of health professionals have promised to come for vaccination after one or two days. We expect the response to improve after the weekend,” he said.

New Delhi

Delhi schools reopen after 10 months

For the first time since March 19, 2020, schools reopened in the national capital and students walked the corridors again with their classmates, albeit following social distancing norms and a host of other protocols that have been set by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to ensure a safe environment for classes to resume.

Students of Class 10 and 12 have been allowed to attend classes in schools so that they are able to complete their practicals, project work and counselling requirements ahead of the CBSE examinations that will be conducted between May 4 and June 10.

The government has reiterated that physical attendance is not compulsory and students would attend schools only with the consent of their parents. The schools have to be outside the containment zones to be able to function.