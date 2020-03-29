Coronavirus | Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians evacuated from Iran to Jodhpur from Delhi on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of the coronavirus and consequently, all international and domestic commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this period.

“Operation Namaste! Efforts to safeguard Indian citizens against Covid19 continue,” Mr. Puri wrote on Twitter.

“The 275 Indians who were evacuated from Iran have been screened & shifted by IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft to Army Wellness Centre at Jodhpur for quarantine,” he said.

In a statement, IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We are honoured to have the opportunity to operate this relief flight, which facilitated the shifting of 139 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to Jodhpur for testing, isolation and treatment as needed.”

The IndiGo flight was operated by two pilots and four cabin crew members, the statement said.

All 139 passengers on the IndiGo aircraft tested negative prior to the flight, the airline said.