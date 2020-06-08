Coronavirus | INS Shardul begins evacuation of Indians from Iran

NEW DELHI

Indian Navy’s INS Shardul departed from the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Monday evening with 233 Indian nationals who are being evacuated under Operation Samudra Setu.

The ship is expected to reach Porbandar in Gujarat on June 11, the Navy said. The Indian Mission in Iran had prepared the list of Indian citizens to be evacuated and also facilitated their embarkation after requisite medical screening.

The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu commencing on May 8 to repatriate Indian citizens stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic and since then INS Jalashwa and INS Magar have evacuated 2,874 individuals from Maldives and Sri Lanka to the ports of Kochi and Thoothukudi.

The Navy said in a statement that social distancing norms have been ensured onboard INS Shardul and it has been specially provisioned for evacuation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks and lifesaving gear.

“In addition to authorised medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is also being carried onboard,” the statement said.

The evacuated personnel would be provided with basic amenities and medical facilities whilst undertaking the voyage to Porbandar and special isolation compartments have also been earmarked for any contingencies. After disembarkation at Porbandar, the evacuated individuals will be entrusted to the care of State authorities, the Navy added.