Coronavirus | Information commissioners to take 30% cut in basic salary for one year: CIC resolution

All Information Commissioners will take a voluntary 30% cut in their basic salary for one year to contribute to the government move to pool all resources to face the unprecedented damage to the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a CIC resolution said on April 13.
The matter was discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the Central Information Commission (CIC) on April 10 through video-conferencing and it was decided that CIC Bimal Julka and all the six Information Commissioners will take a voluntary 30% deduction in their basic salary for one year starting April 1, 2020, it said.
The Commission said it recognises the unprecedented damage caused to the economy by the pandemic and efforts made by the government to meet the challenges of this national crisis.
