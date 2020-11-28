Coronavirus | Infections, test positivity low in Andhra Pradesh

With a positivity rate of 1.27%, State adds 625 cases; Karnataka’s rate is 1.37%.

Kerala reported 6,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday from 63,983 samples.

The test positivity rate was 9.77% on Saturday, remaining in the 9-11% range seen over two weeks.

The official COVID toll rose to 2,196 with 25 more deaths added by the State Health department.

Six deaths were reported from Alappuzha, five each from Ernakulam and Thrissur, four each from Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram and one case from Kottayam.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported 812 cases, Kozhikode 714, Malappuram 680, Thrissur 647, Kottayam 629, Palakkad 491, Thiruvananthapuram 488, Kollam 458, Kannur 315, Alappuzha 309, Wayanad 251, Idukki 178, Pathanamthitta 141 and Kasaragod 137 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 625 new infections and five deaths on Saturday. It was the second lowest single-day tally in five months.

In the past day, 49,348 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 1.27%. The overall positivity rate stood at 8.70%.

Only three districts reported fresh deaths. Krishna and West Godavari reported two deaths each and Visakhapatnam, one death.

Krishna district again topped single-day incidence with 103 cases.

The district-level infection data were: West Godavari (93), Visakhapatnam (88), Guntur (68), Chittoor (61), East Godavari (54), Vizianagaram (29), Prakasam (27), Nellore (24), Kurnool (22), Anantapur (21), Kadapa (19) and Srikakulam (16).

Telangana recorded 753 cases on Friday with the testing of 41,991 samples. Three more patients died.

The new cases included 133 from Greater Hyderabad, 78 from Medchal Malkajgiri, and 71 from Rangareddy. The State recorded 10,637 active cases.

Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,522 new cases and 12 deaths. Of 24,757 active patients, 384 were being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.37%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.78%.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 719 cases. With seven deaths reported from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,121. Active cases in the urban area touched 18,366. The State’s testing level stood at 1,10,724 samples, including 92,724 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,09,14,872.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Bengaluru bureaus)