Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi

20 March 2020 13:03 IST

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Lok Sabha that there is a well-defined protocol and scientific advice on who needs to be tested for the coronavirus infection

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the “community level” and asserted the government is trying to use “good information” in the best manner to deal with the situation.

“We are in touch with everything going on the research front,” he said.

Also read: Parliament proceedings live on March 20, 2020 | Child care leave expanded to single male parents too, says Piyush Goyal

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister told Lok Sabha that there is a well-defined protocol and scientific advice on who needs to be tested for the coronavirus infection.

Measures have been taken for detailed tracing of contacts and that the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research) is conducting tests, he said.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates on March 20, 2020 | ICMR says India has 206 confirmed cases

He also said that the coronavirus infection has not reached “community level“.

“We are trying to use good information... for best use of our country,” Mr. Vardhan said during the Question Hour about the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Noting that the government is in regular contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the minister said that as per information available, “I don’t think there is any need for apprehensions“.

The response was to a query by Congress leader Manish Tewari on whether the government would be talking to WHO in order to look into the origin of the coronavirus.

The member also wanted to know whether the coronavirus could be a result of certain scientific experiments that went astray.

“We are in touch with scientists all over the world...ICMR conducting research,” he added.

On some members wanting to know about facilities for tests of coronavirus, the Minister said whatever is being done now are “the perfect scientific advice”.