Coronavirus | Infection rates hold steady in southern States

Cases in Telangana correspond to testing levels; local transmission affects Kerala health workers; 130 deaths in Karnataka

The addition of 1,842 COVID-19 cases on Sunday took Telangana’s total to 1,06,091. On Friday and Saturday, the new cases were over 2,300 and over 40,000 tests were conducted each day. On Sunday, 36,282 tests were conducted. Six more COVID-19 patients died, and the overall toll touched 761.

The new cases included 373 from Greater Hyderabad, 158 in Nizamabad, 134 in Karimnagar, 113 in Suryapet, and 109 in Rangareddy. These were the highest number in a day in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Suryapet. Results of 895 samples were awaited. Of the total cases, 22,919 were active and 761 died. Till Sunday, 9,68,121 tests were conducted.

Andhra Pradesh reported 86 COVID-19 deaths and 8,601 new infections on Monday taking the toll to 3,368 and tally to 3,61,712.

There were 89,516 active cases. So far 32.92 lakh samples had been tested, including 54,563 in the past day and the overall positivity rate was 10.99%. The tally of infections in East Godavari stood at 50,686.

Three other districts, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Chittoor crossed the 30,000-mark on Monday.

Nellore and Prakasam reported 10 deaths each, while East Godavari reported the maximum new infections.

The new cases and deaths were as follows: East Godavari (1441 cases, 9 deaths), Nellore (965, 10), Anantapur (933, 6), Visakhapatnam (911,7), Kadapa (639, 8), Prakasam (589, 10), Vizianagaram (572, 4), Chittoor (495, 8), Srikakulam (485,7), Kurnool (484, 2), Guntur (467, 9), West Godavari (466,1) and Krishna (154,5).

Kerala had a total of 59,504 positive cases, with the addition of 1,242 cases on Monday. Active cases were at 20,323. The Health Department, confirming 11 more deaths, said the cumulative toll was 234. Three deaths were reported in Kasaragod, two each in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, and the rest from Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kottayam.

Nearly 90% of Monday’s cases were locally acquired infections, including 34 health care workers. No infection source was known in 95 cases. Thiruvananthapuram reported 182 cases, including 17 health care workers, Malappuram 169 cases, Alappuzha 60, Ernakulam 165, Malappuram 186, Kannur 76, Kollam 112, Kozhikode 81, Thrissur 46, Kottayam 82, Pathanamthitta 6, Kasaragod 118, Palakkad 99, Idukki 19, and Wayanad 10.

Tests conducted in a 24-hour period stood at 26,186.

Karnataka’s case additions on Monday stood at 5,851 and total at 2.83 lakh. On mortality, 130 new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Of 81,211 active cases, 768 patients were in intensive care. Bengaluru Urban had 1,918 cases. On Monday, 39,817 tests were conducted, 11,586 of rapid antigen type.

