Coronavirus: Indore registers eight deaths in a day

Indore on Thursday registered eight deaths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and 256 new cases, the most for the city in a day.

On Wednesday, the count in the city stood at 586. With reports from New Delhi detecting 218 new cases and from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, 26, the number of cases grew by 43% to 842.

Among the eight deaths, five patients died on Thursday, while the rest died previously and their samples tested positive on the day. The toll in the city has climbed to 47, which constitutes 5.5% of the patients in Indore so far.

On Thursday, men aged 52, 63, 52 and 80 and a woman aged 63 died of the illness. For all of them, the duration of the illness ranged between three and five days and none had any comorbidity.

On April 15, a 56-year-old man died of the illness with comorbidities of diabetes and deep vein thrombosis. The 55-year-old man who died on April 10 did not have a comorbidity. A 70-year-old man who died on April 8 succumbed to the illness, without comorbidity, the day he contracted it.

Dr. Jadia said the figures for Indore included patients from other States too. “Since they tested positive in Indore, we are treating them here,” he said.

These consist of two from Tamil Nadu, two from Assam, one from Rajasthan, six from Uttar Pradesh, three from Bihar and one each from Telangana and West Bengal.

So far, 1,299 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 65 patients, with more than half from Indore, have recovered from the disease.