Coronavirus | IndiGo waives rescheduling fee for bookings till March 31

07 March 2020 16:06 IST

The fee waiver would only apply to change of dates of flights but not in case of cancellation.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it will not charge any fee for rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked for March 12-31, amid coronavirus scare.

There would also be zero change fee for fresh bookings made between March 12 and 31, the airline said in a release.

The waiver would be applicable for both domestic and international flights.

“We understand that some passengers are concerned about committing to travel, given the current coronavirus issue. To take this anxiety away and make their travel hassel-free, we are waiving our normal change fee on all travel during the next two weeks and for all new bookings made in that period,” IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said in the statement.

This will enable IndiGo fliers to book their flights at “affordable” fares with flexibility of rescheduling without change fee, if needed, he said.

“While the coronavirus is a serious challenge for all of us, we believe that measures such as this will help alleviate its effect on India’s travel,” Mr. Boulter added.

A passenger will have to pay the fare difference in case of rescheduling the journey to a later date, as per the terms and conditions.

Also, the customer will have to intimate the airline three days in advance for rescheduling of the journey.