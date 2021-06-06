Coronavirus | India’s test positivity rate drops below 5% on June 6, 2021

06 June 2021 21:56 IST

Country records highest daily death toll globally with an average of 2,970 fatalities.

India recorded 99,117 new COVID-19 cases and 2,401 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on June 6. The country has so far reported a total of 2,89,07,560 cases and 3,49,186 deaths.

India continued to record the highest number of daily deaths in the world with 2,970 average daily fatalities on June 5. The two other countries with the highest daily death count after India were Brazil (1,639) and Mexico (758). 28% of the world’s average daily deaths were recorded in India on June 5.

Tamil Nadu reported 20,421 new infections, followed by Kerala (14,672) and Maharashtra (12,557). Maharashtra recorded 618 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (434) and Karnataka (320). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 20.36 lakh samples were tested on June 5 (the results for which were made available on June 6). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 4.2% on June 5 compared to 9.4% recorded a week before.

About 33.54 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 6, which is nearly 3 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 3.18 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 26.43 lakh on June 5, which is more than the 23.39 lakh recorded a week before (May 29).

About 19.7% of adults in India, 40.2% of those aged above 45 and 44.5% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.