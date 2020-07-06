Coronavirus | India’s response will be new case study in Harvard on failures: Rahul Gandhi

As India reached the third spot in terms of countries having the highest number of novel coronavirus cases, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a fresh offensive against the Narendra Modi government.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi said India’s fight against COVID-19 would be a new case study in Harvard Business School (HBS) on failures and put up a video in which Mr. Modi had expressed the confidence of winning the battle against the pandemic in 21 days.

The Congress leader mentioned Demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation as the other two cases.

“Future HBS case studies on failure:

1. Covid19.

2. Demonetisation.

3. GST implementation,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and tagged a 37 seconds video.

The video showed Mr. Modi’s address to the nation where he drew parallels between the battle of Mahabharata and India’s coronavirus fight and urged citizens to encourage health workers by clapping, ringing bells and beating utensils.