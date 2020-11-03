Coronavirus | India’s fresh cases drop below 40,000, recoveries surge

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000, taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Tuesday.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 82,67,623 with 38,310 fresh infections, while the death toll reached 1,23,097 after 490 new fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96%, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.55% of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.

The 490 new fatalities include 104 from Maharashtra, 58 from Chhattisgarh 57 from West Bengal, 42 from Delhi, 31 Tamil Nadu and 29 from Karnataka.

Total 1,23,097 deaths reported so far in the country include 44,128 from Maharashtra followed by 11,221 from Karnataka, 11,183 from Tamil Nadu, 7,076 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,957 from West Bengal, 6,719 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,604 from Delhi, 4,227 from Punjab and 3,725 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.