Coronavirus | Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19, a defence official said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kumar tested positive but continues to work and look into files from quarantine, one official said.

‘Source not known’

“The particular section has been disinfected and those in contact have self quarantined,” another official said.

Details are not known on the likely source of infection and on the contract tracing.

Necessary protocols are being followed, the official said.