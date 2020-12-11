Coronavirus | India’s COVID cases drop to lowest in over 100 days

NEW DELHI

11 December 2020 17:56 IST

WHO, national regulators, vaccine manufacturers in South-East Asia discuss vaccine rollout

India’s total active COVID-caseload has dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) on Friday and this is the lowest after 146 days. The total active cases was 3,58,692 on July 18, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Friday.

The Ministry added that 37,528 COVID cases have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 8,544 from the total active caseload.

Also read: Coronavirus | COVID-19 active caseload further contracts to 4.03 lakh after 138 days

Advertising

Advertising

“India has registered less than 30,000 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 29,398. 79.90% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Karnataka has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,076 newly recovered cases, 5,068 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 4,847 in Kerala,” said the Ministry.

Kerala reported the highest number of daily new cases at 4,470, followed by Maharashtra with 3,824. India has also reported 414 case fatalities in the past 24 hours with Maharashtra registering the maximum casualties (70). Delhi and West Bengal registering 61 and 49 deaths, respectively.

Also read: Coronavirus | India’s active COVID-19 caseload drops

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO), national regulatory authorities and vaccine manufacturers in WHO South-East Asia Region discussed fast tracking of COVID-19 vaccine rollout in member countries.

“The vaccine manufacturing and regulatory sectors have a critical role to play in equitable and efficient deployment of vaccines,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director, WHO South-East Asia Region, at the two-day virtual meeting that ended on Friday.

A release issued by the WHO South-East Asia noted that the meeting was aimed at providing a platform for interaction and experience-sharing for vaccine registration, deployment and regulation.

Also read: Coronavirus | India’s active caseload lowest in 136 days, says Health Ministry

“Countries in our region are among the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, and the vaccines produced here are likely to be administered to billions of people globally. While vaccine licensure systems may need to be modified, having standard operating procedures and stipulated timelines for emergency use authorisation would be vital,” added Dr. Singh at the meeting which saw the participation of key global and regional partners such as GAVI and UNICEF.

Among the vaccine manufacturers, from India Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Biological E Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Wockhardt Limited were part of the discussion.